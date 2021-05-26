Summer meal programs set to begin across Arizona
GILBERT, AZ — School is letting out for children across the Valley, and that means summer meal programs are set to begin. Under the Summer Food Service Program, which is federally funded, anyone 18 and younger can get a meal at participating sites across the Valley. You do not need to register ahead of time, and you don't need to show proof of income. Your child also doesn't need to attend a school in the district they are picking up from.www.abc15.com