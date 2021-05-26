Amazon to Buy MGM Studio

As its competitors have acquired each other and introduced new pricing models, Hulu has remained relatively quiet over the past few months. It turns out, however, that behind the scenes, there’s reportedly been a lot more action going on, specifically between co-owners Comcast and Disney. In fact, Comcast has allegedly stopped contributing money to the company and is now, per reports, locked in a legal battle with the Mouse House to figure out how much the service is worth, as it may exit the partnership in 2024.