I finally got to get on a small swimbait bite. This is the same bite I found this time last year and was anxiously awaiting it to materialize so I could go test these swimbait heads I've had my eyes on a for a bit. I'm talking about the Jewel Gem Shad Swimbait heads. I picked some up earlier this spring, but the water was so turbulent for us all spring with mud and debris being the norm so I never got to do anything with it until now.