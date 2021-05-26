Cancel
Manteca, CA

CANTU: HIRE 2 MORE POLICE; HALFORD: NOT A GOOD TIME

By DENNIS WYATT
Manteca Bulletin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManteca Mayor Ben Cantu wants funding for two additional police officers in the upcoming budget even if it means further drawing down reserves. “We’re losing ground,” Cantu said of Manteca Police Department staffing levels. The mayor believes Manteca is short at least 11 officers using the yardstick of one officer...

