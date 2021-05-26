Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

The new best way to stay safe at night is to 'Ask for Angela'. We've all been there. A first date that went wrong, one drink that turned into far too many, or someone just won't leave you alone. These scenarios, and more, happen more often than they should. They're all safety concerns and they usually happen at bars and restaurants. Sometimes, you're in an unsafe situation and can't just get up and leave. That's where it gets truly dangerous. If you're in that situation, try "asking for Angela".