Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, NY

Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

By CJ McIntyre
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The shortage could affect everyone's summer celebrations. As we are starting to come out of the COVID pandemic, we've all experienced an item shortage at one time or another. Think about that trip to the grocery store last year when you couldn't find toilet paper, paper towels or Lysol wipes anywhere. The shelves were bare. We've had a quick gas shortage that caused gas prices to rise everywhere and now we can possibly have to add another item that might be hard to find this summer to the list of shortages.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
Goshen, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legoland New York#Hudson River#Classic Hits#Paper Towels#Part Time#Short Time#Covid#Cbs 4#Rhinebeck Estate#Jones Estate#Fireworks City#Beautiful Locations#Store#Classic Films#Buying Fireworks#Blockbuster Hits#Lysol Wipes#Cvs Stores#Toilet Paper#Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
CVS
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Gas Price
Related
DrinksPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Celebrate National Rosé Day at Hudson Valley Wineries

We love a good 'National Day' celebration here in the Hudson Valley, especially when we can celebrate with some great local options. If you take a look at the National Calendar website, you'll learn that this Saturday, June 12th, 2021, is National Rosé Day. According to the website, every year on the 2nd Saturday in June we give the spotlight to one of the "oldest known types of wine," Rosé.
Beacon, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Unusual Beacon Venue is Home to an Artisan Market this Saturday

I am a sucker for any art event. I love wandering through gallery openings, indoor and outdoor art shows and any other type of artisan craft fair I can find. I have found some of my favorite trinkets at artisan events all over the Hudson Valley. The annual events in Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz bring so many talent people to the area with their creations.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Former Ulster County Hotel Could Be Perfect Airbnb

This very affordable former Ulster County hotel is on the market and would make the perfect Airbnb. The home once dubbed the Marlborough Hotel is located in Milton, New York, a hamlet of Marlborough in Ulster County. It was built in 1900 and has a beautiful wrap-around porch, 12-bedrooms, over 5,000 square feet, and 5-bathrooms. The home sits on 3.1 acres. This home has so much potential and for the price, you can't beat it.
Walden, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Angry Orchard in Walden to Release New Limited Edition Rosé Cider

Whenever I go out of town and try to explain to someone where I'm from, I just tell them "Where the Angry Orchard Cider House is". Angry Orchard is such a staple brand that that is enough information for someone to know where I'm from. The Cider House is located in Walden, of Orange County in New York. They're known for releasing some specialty ciders that aren't available nationwide. And this month, they're getting ready to release another.
RestaurantsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Why Hudson Valley Bars Should Let You ‘Ask for Angela’

The new best way to stay safe at night is to 'Ask for Angela'. We've all been there. A first date that went wrong, one drink that turned into far too many, or someone just won't leave you alone. These scenarios, and more, happen more often than they should. They're all safety concerns and they usually happen at bars and restaurants. Sometimes, you're in an unsafe situation and can't just get up and leave. That's where it gets truly dangerous. If you're in that situation, try "asking for Angela".
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

People Are Buying Ice Wrong in the Hudson Valley & it’s Dangerous

This actually happens and it's cringeworthy to witness. I'm sorry but some people need to read this before the summer hits. We're just about a week a way from the official start of summer but we've already been experiencing some exceptionally hot temperatures. People are trying to stay cool any way they can. Some are hanging out at the pool, cranking up their air conditioning units or even drinking ice cold beverages.
RecipesPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

This Condiment Makes Watermelon Taste Better Than Ever

If you’re doing a backyard BBQ in the next few weeks or months you can be the star of the BBQ with this new food combo that most are raving about. Earlier this week I went to pick my 10 year old son Jackson up at his moms house for soccer practice. He was just finishing his dinner and said to me he wanted to bring his dessert with us. No problem. He grabbed a slice of watermelon and headed out the door.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Landmark Hudson Valley Eatery Appears To Close, Listed For Sale

Many Hudson Valley residents are disappointed a longtime eatery is closed. Last year, Hudson Valley Post reported Dairy Island on South Robinson Avenue in Newburgh was for sale. The longtime business is still listed for sale for the same price of $700,000, according to a listing from LoopNet. The listing price is said to include the real estate, business, equipment and months of inventory.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hulu to Begin Filming in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Hollywood on the Hudson becomes more real every day. Another major company is set to begin filming in the Hudson Valley. Hulu, a major streaming platform, creates its own original TV series and movies. While it's not clear what exactly is going on, we do know that Hulu is looking for carnivals or fairs to film with. They are looking for these carnivals around this month, June, or July.
Kingston, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Unique Rental Let’s You Live Luxury Yacht Life Without Leaving The Hudson Valley

If you always wanted to own a boat but don't have the time or money we may have just found the perfect weekend getaway for you right here in the Hudson Valley. I am sure you have heard about all the amazing Airbnb's that are popping up around town. Unique one-of-a-kind homes and locations that offer you an out-of-the-ordinary experience, but did you know you could Airbnb a sailboat.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Bandstand Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

It is truly music to my ears to hear about all the live music in our area. Thankfully, it seems that every town or village is hosting events and concerts within the community. The feeling of walking around in one of the cute little towns, listening to local musicians and seeing friendly faces is my favorite thing about summer. I have attended a few concert series events in the Hudson Valley, and it is a good time.