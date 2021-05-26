Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Save our son, plead parents of journalist held after flight diverted to Belarus

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mali_0aBxZvu700
Roman Protasevich (AP)

The parents of a Belarusian dissident journalist arrested after a passenger jet was diverted to land in Minsk have said they are worried about their son’s welfare and issued an emotional plea for help.

“World, please stand up and help. I urge you very much because they will kill him, they will kill him,” Natalia Pratasevich said through tears during an interview in Poland.

She said her son Roman Protasevich’s nose appeared to be broken and make-up appeared to be covering up bruises in a video released of him in custody in which he says he has confessed to some of the charges against him.

His father, Dmitry Protasevich, said his son must have been forced to make the confessions.

Belarus’s authoritarian president lashed out on Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of the Ryanair plane, and accused Mr Protasevich of working to foment a “bloody rebellion”.

President Alexander Lukashenko defended his decision to order the plane to land in his country, maintaining there was a bomb threat against it. He called it an “absolute lie” that a fighter jet he scrambled forced the flight to land.

European Union leaders denounced the move to divert the plane as an act of piracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVW7y_0aBxZvu700
POLITICS Belarus (PA Graphics)

Ryanair said its crew was instructed to land. The plane was searched once on the ground, and no bomb was found — but Mr Protasevich, 26, and his Russian girlfriend were detained.

“I acted in a lawful way, protecting people in line with international rules,” said Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron fist for more than a quarter of a century, relentlessly stifling dissent.

He claimed there had been a grave security risk as the plane was flying not far from the Astravets nuclear power plant, and he ordered air defence systems on high alert.

But he also alleged that Mr Protasevich and his associates were working with foreign spy agencies to “organise a massacre and a bloody rebellion in Belarus”.

Mr Lukashenko has faced unprecedented pressure at home with months of protests triggered by his re-election to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. More than 35,000 people have since been arrested, with thousands beaten.

Mr Protasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, has become a leading critic of Mr Lukashenko with a popular messaging app he ran playing a key role in helping organise the huge protests.

Ivan Tertel, the chief of the Belarusian state security agency that still goes under its Soviet-era acronym KGB, said Mr Protasevich told investigators about “the sponsors of subversive activities against Belarus, its mechanisms and special services and politicians behind it” and promised to release details soon.

Mr Protasevich had been charged in absentia with staging mass riots and fanning social hatred. Those carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years, and some fear he could face more serious charges, including some that carry the death penalty.

In response to his arrest and the diversion of the flight, which was travelling between two EU countries, leaders quickly agreed to ban Belarusian airlines from using the air space and airports of the 27-nation bloc and urged European airlines to avoid Belarus air space.

They agreed to draft more sanctions on officials linked to the diversion and ones targeting businesses that are the main cash earners for Mr Lukashenko’s regime.

He responded: “Our ill-wishers outside and inside the country have changed their methods of attacking the state. That’s why they switched from organising riots to trying to strangle us.

“It’s no longer just an information war, it’s a modern hybrid war and we need to do everything to prevent it from spilling into a hot conflict.

“We were stopping migrants and drugs — now you will catch them and eat them yourself.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piracy#Election#Journalist Arrested#Passenger Arrested#European Union#Russian#Ex Soviet#Kgb#Eu#Belarus Air Space#Plea#Plane#Belarusian Airlines#Investigators#Minsk#European Airlines#Foreign Spy Agencies#Absentia#Sanctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Novak Djokovic overcomes Rafael Nadal in French Open classic to reach final

Rafael Nadal was beaten for just the third time at the French Open as Novak Djokovic won an extraordinary semi-final on a night of sporting drama at Roland Garros. The great Spaniard went into the contest having won 105 of his previous 107 matches on the Parisian clay, losing only to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and Djokovic in the last eight six years ago.
Public Safetykulturehub.com

Belarus journalist hijacked: Are journalists everywhere under attack?

National outcry followed the reported hijacking of a young and prominent journalist from Belarus, who long feared the government would find a way to attack him. 26-year-old Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich was on a flight from Greece to Lithuania, where he had been seeking refuge, when the flight was ordered to drop down off course in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where Pratasevich was swiftly arrested.
Aerospace & Defensebuffalonynews.net

Paris-Moscow flight canceled after Belarus forces down Ryanair flight

PARIS, France: Tensions ratcheted up in Europe on Wednesday as Air France canceled a Paris-Moscow flight when it could not receive Russian approval to avoid flying through Belarus. Air France canceled flight AF1154 "for operational reasons linked to the bypassing of Belarusian airspace, requiring a new authorization from the Russian...
Protestswhtc.com

Belarus opposition leader hails world support after journalist arrest

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Saturday hailed support from around the world after Minsk scrambled a warplane to intercept a flight and arrested a dissident journalist on board. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on pro-democracy protests...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

U.S. to reimpose sanctions on Belarus after forced diversion of Ryanair flight

The Biden administration announced Friday the United States will reimpose sanctions on Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko forced the diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight last week to arrest a journalist on board. White House officials called the May 23 incident “a direct affront to international norms” in a blistering...
EuropeHuffingtonPost

Russia Blocks Flights That Bypass Belarus Following Journalist's Arrest

Russia has blocked flights from other countries that avoid Belarusian airspace while traveling to Russia after the Belarusian government forced a plane to land and then arrested a prominent opposition journalist. Journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested Sunday after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to intercept the 123-person...
Protestsdallassun.com

Protests call for release of Belarus journalist

Minsk [Belarus], May 30 (ANI): Scores of people took to the streets across Europe on Saturday, against the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. The call has been given by the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for "global protests" against the government,...
Public SafetyMetro International

Belarus airs questioning of journalist detained after forced plane landing

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, detained last month after his flight that was forced to land in Minsk, said in questioning aired on state television on Wednesday that there was no use in the opposition calling for street protests. In his second appearance since his Ryanair plane...
Celebritiescalvertjournal.com

Polish actor hijacks EU awards speech to scream in solidarity with Belarus

Polish actor Bartosz Bielenia has used his appearance at the EU parliament to stage a protest against ongoing political repression in Belarus. The actor spent 60 seconds screaming into the microphone at Strasbourg’s European Parliament in solidarity with Belarusians protesting against the continued rule of president Alexander Lukashenko and his brutal crackdown on civilians.
PoliticsDerrick

Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

PRAGUE (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader called Wednesday for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by her country's government and its longtime authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus' disputed presidential election last year, spoke to...
EuropeMidland Daily News

Polish man charged with spying for Russia at EU parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials said Thursday they have arrested a Polish man they suspect of spying for Russia, allegedly for activities carried out in a number of countries and at the European Union parliament. Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of the country’s security services, said Thursday that...
Europeomahanews.net

After arresting journalist aboard airline, EU bans Belarus airlines

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union, on Friday, prohibited all Belarusian airlines from flying in its airspace or landing at the airports of member countries, after the forcing down of a plane carrying an opposition journalist last month. Earlier this week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive for...
EuropeTelegraph

Parents of kidnapped Belarus student beg Putin: 'Release our daughter'

“Mama” was the only message that Sofya Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian student, managed to get to her mother before contact was lost for good after her Ryanair jet was forced to land in Minsk, escorted by a fighter jet. Several hours after the text arrived Sofya was in a Belarusian...