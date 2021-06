UPTOWN — An 11-year-old boy is one of three people accused of carjacking a man in Uptown Saturday afternoon, police and prosecutors said. The 11-year-old is facing felony charges in juvenile court following the weekend attack in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. John Daniels, 19, of the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, was also charged and ordered held without bail in Cook County court Monday.