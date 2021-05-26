Dream Doll Keeping Her Summer Body Snatched With The Help Of A Waist Trainer

Listen to the lyrics of any verse from your favorite artist (both women and men) and they are all chanting the same idea more or less-’Cute Face, Slim Waist with a big behind.’ So it’s no surprise that we see our favorites working hard to achieve just that. And as of late, the go to accessory to accompany this waist snatching routine is the waist trainer. Waist trainers are made from thick elastic fabric with laces, velcro, or hooks to keep it strapped around your midsection. More constricting than a spanx but less stiff than those old-school corsets worn back in the day. They claim to eliminate fat, slim the waist, straighten your posture, strengthen your core and rid your body of those unattractive love handles if worn regularly. They are turning extreme body goals into the must have workout companion, but do they really work?