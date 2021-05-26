The 2022 Genesis GV70 Is a Luxurious Bargain

Skip the high-priced Germans in your search for a luxury SUV and check out the 2021 Acura RDX. It has all the best, premium features at a lower entry price. The 2021 Acura RDX is mostly a carryover model from last year aside from the newly available Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) Edition. Hand-built alongside Acura’s NSX supercar, it shares the same Thermal Orange Pearl paint job, which is sure to raise eyebrows and sear retinas. Only 360 will be assembled at a price of $51,000. Ready this October, the RDX PMC blends A-Spec and Technology packages, which cannot be done with a garden variety RDX. A gloss black roof and exterior accents, orange interior stitching and a numbered serial plate will set this special edition apart.