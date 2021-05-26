Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Saweetie Speaks Out Against Injustices Facing Black People: "Stop Shooting Us Down"

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly a month following the release of her colorful Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project, Saweetie is back to remind us that Pretty Summer is still in full effect. In a recently shared video, Saweetie chops it up with Twitter to go #BehindTheTweets and provide some insight into some of her most quirky and heartfelt tweets. The video features plenty of funny and unexpected revelations, but one of the most serious moments came when Saweetie discussed one of her tweets from last summer, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Injustice#Black Lives Matter#Shooting#Behindthetweets#Tragedies#Matter Movement#Face#Briefly Speaking#Video#Saweetie Chops#Happy#Pretty Summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Warrenton, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Behind the News: 'I want more people to speak out'

The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police ignited protests against racism and police brutality around the world. On the North Coast, one memorable image was Alejandra Lopez, a Warrenton teenager who organized several Black Lives Matter demonstrations. A year later, Lopez is still speaking out. “I want more people...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Black Men Always Date White Women That Look Like Miss Piggy

Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.
MinoritiesComplex

Haviah Mighty Unleashes Powerful Black Lives Matter “Protest” Video

Shattering boundaries as a Black woman is nothing new for Haviah Mighty, and she does so again in her new music video, “Protest.” The vid features the Brampton MC spotlighting the Black Lives Matter movement through powerful imagery that showcases the ongoing fight for Black liberation. Arriving a year after the global BLM protests of 2020, Mighty and directors Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe show that a music video is at its best when fueled by robust storytelling. In this case, it not-so-subtly brodcasts some historical moments to express that protesting is ever-evolving.
MinoritiesLoudoun Times.com

Beim: Black Lives Matter's “Ugly Truth”

Although I believe that all people should be treated equally I can’t understand how anyone who has bothered to look up the origin and beliefs of the Black Lives Matter organization can support them in any way. This organization was founded by self proclaimed anarchists and Marxists. They don’t care about black children being killed in our major cities like Chicago. They do nothing to help improve education or housing for the African American community. By supporting Black Lives Matter through signs and printed material one denotes, intentionally or not, that they are supporting the Black Lives Matter organization. No American who loves this country should do this.
Minoritiesh-net.org

Racial Violence: the American (hi)story

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. (Live sessions:2 days/Virtual platform:5 days) GIRES, the Global Institute for Research Education & Scholarship and the Greenwood African American Studies Center (GAASC) explore the highly complex issue of racial violence in the United States. Commemorating the...
Los Angeles, CAwavepublication.com

Black Lives Matter co-founder leaves organization

LOS ANGELES — Black Lives Matter co-founder and chief executive Patrisse Cullors has announced she is stepping away from the organization after eight years. In a video posted on her YouTube channel, the 37-year-old activist said her decision was a more permanent version of the one she made two years ago.
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

Only a Black Woman Can Tell You the Dual Barriers of Sexism and Racism She Fights

“Oh, it’s all right, you’re a girl,” he said with a smirk on his face. “And a Black one at that.” he continued. I had called a male colleague, wanting his input on my proposal. I wanted his advice before I showed my proposal to our bosses. He patronizingly spent the next 30 minutes comforting me, telling me what I should work on my proposal.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Diddy & J. Cole Re-Enact Infamous Fight At 2013 VMAs After-Party

Diddy and J. Cole may have gotten into an altercation at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2013, but it’s clear there’s no hard feelings all these years later. The Bad Boy Records boss took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 9) to share a video of him and J. Cole hilariously squaring up with each other on a balcony. The pair went outside to pose for a photo together when Cole caught him off guard him by getting into a fighting position.
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

Why Do Some Black Lives Matter More Than Others?

Black people don’t have to prove their worth to anyone to deserve to live. I am a member of a writer’s group on Facebook. Recently, a fellow writer who also happens to be a former law enforcement officer wrote a story, musing about the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and how we might collectively move forward. Another writer, also former law enforcement, responded to this story. He declared that the murder of Philando Castile was one of the worst instances of excessive police force he had witnessed and that the public should have spent more time rallying around this death than focusing so heavily on “someone like Floyd.” Gross.
CelebritiesComplex

Cedric the Entertainer Responds to Katt Williams’ Stolen Joke Allegations

Cedric The Entertainer has a few choice words for Katt Williams. Williams recently accused the comic of stealing one of his jokes and using it as the closing bit for his Kings of Comedy tour, and Cedric took to Instagram today to deny the accusations. “To all my people hitting me about the @kattwilliams commentary, I say no sir!” Cedric wrote in the caption. “That joke has roots, tied into so many other of my jokes….To know me is know (sic) most of my jokes a very similar animated, characters acted out sense of humor.” He continued by saying, “I’ve had jokes stolen, I’ve had similar premises to others as well, but that joke has DNA yrs old specifically from Me. Cigarette hanging from the lip and all.”
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a mother in front of her small child at a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday. A witness captured the incident in a now-viral video showing 22-year-old Emily Broadwater with a bloody nose and screaming for her daughter after being punched, stomped on, and dragged across the concrete outside the Georgia establishment.