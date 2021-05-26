Saweetie Speaks Out Against Injustices Facing Black People: "Stop Shooting Us Down"

Although I believe that all people should be treated equally I can’t understand how anyone who has bothered to look up the origin and beliefs of the Black Lives Matter organization can support them in any way. This organization was founded by self proclaimed anarchists and Marxists. They don’t care about black children being killed in our major cities like Chicago. They do nothing to help improve education or housing for the African American community. By supporting Black Lives Matter through signs and printed material one denotes, intentionally or not, that they are supporting the Black Lives Matter organization. No American who loves this country should do this.