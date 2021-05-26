Saweetie Speaks Out Against Injustices Facing Black People: "Stop Shooting Us Down"
Roughly a month following the release of her colorful Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project, Saweetie is back to remind us that Pretty Summer is still in full effect. In a recently shared video, Saweetie chops it up with Twitter to go #BehindTheTweets and provide some insight into some of her most quirky and heartfelt tweets. The video features plenty of funny and unexpected revelations, but one of the most serious moments came when Saweetie discussed one of her tweets from last summer, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.www.hotnewhiphop.com