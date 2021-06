Administration to Transition Students Out of Northern Illinois Academy Following Findings of State-Commissioned Equip for Equality Report. AURORA – The State of Illinois is transitioning all students in its care from Northern Illinois Academy to alternate placements, following an Equip for Equality report commissioned by the state in January 2021 to review the facility’s practices. The Illinois State Board of Education conducted its review of the facility. Based on that review, it announced today that effective August 6, 2021, it will assign a status of “non-approved” to NIA for education services. NIA is an 87-bed private youth residential treatment facility and therapeutic day school located in Aurora and operated by Sequel Youth and Family Services.