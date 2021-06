Lathrop High announced the hiring of its fourth football coach in the school’s short history on Friday, welcoming Sierra graduate Ryan Teicheira. “The hiring committee was very impressed with Coach Teicheira and his enthusiasm, not only for football, but for the chance to interact with build a positive relationship with the community of Lathrop,” LHS Athletic Director Chuck Selna stated in a press release. “He is the right fit for our football program, school and city.