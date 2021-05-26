Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Ringling College Receives $500,000 Gift from the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust to Support Premier Makerspace and Student Scholarships

Tampa Bay News Wire
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGift will support Wood Shop and establish the Daniel E. Offutt III Endowed Scholarship. Sarasota, FL — May 26, 2021 – Ringling College of Art and Design today announced that the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust has made a $500,000 gift in support of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center including the Wood Shop, which will be named the Daniel E. Offutt III Wood Shop. It also establishes the Daniel E. Offutt III Endowed Scholarship which will furnish an annual scholarship of at least $7,500 beginning in Fall 2022, and will provide an additional one-time scholarship for a student this fall, who will be the College’s first Offutt Scholar.

www.tampabaynewswire.com
