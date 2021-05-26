Can hot leather and asphalt smell chic? Kiko Kostadinov proves they can
From Marcel Proust to Patrick Süsskind, Christian Dior to Coco Chanel, some of the world’s most formidable creative minds have fallen prey to the power of scent, becoming obsessed with its unparalleled ability to convey the essence of a memory, a lifestyle, or an idea. The latest to be drawn in by the allure of fragrance are the trio being London label Kiko Kostadinov — Kiko and twin sisters Laura and Deanna Fanning — who are releasing their debut perfume today.i-d.vice.com