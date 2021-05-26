Cancel
The State of Football: Part CXXIII

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 16 days ago
It is 'The State of Football Pt. CCXIII' with Ric Serritella being joined by the team Canada football star, sports announcer, and much more Amanda Ruller. Then, the Hound TALINT team joins us to let us know how the 2021 Community First Responders STEAM Challenge went in Georgia this past weekend. T.S.O.F. your new home for football talk in the mornings!

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

