The recent decline in interest rates means that investors should shift shift some of their portfolio for the near term, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading under 1.5% on Friday despite a 5% rise in inflation last month from a year earlier. The yield spiked above 1.7% earlier this year, which led to concerns about the direction for growth stocks as higher rates could raise costs for companies and expose high valuations in the sector.