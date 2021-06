Madelyn Marie Smith, a recent honor graduate of the 2021 class of Mountain Home High School, has an exciting future ahead of her. The extension of her education is not just beginning, but rather started back when she had a dream while in her sophomore year in high school. She was introduced to the world of flight by a family friend and flight instructor, and the direction of her career was laid out before her in an enlightened vision. She knew she wanted to fly, and “to fly big planes,” in her words.