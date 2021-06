Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara both homered to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 4-1 win Wednesday afternoon over the San Diego Padres in the finale of their three game series at Petco Park. The win came over former Cub Yu Darvish and enabled the Cubs to win two of the three contests. Craig Kimbrell finished up for his 15th save. The Cubs are now 35-27 and are off Thursday. They return home to Wrigley Field Friday to open a weekend set against the arch-rival St Louis Cardinals.