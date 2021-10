Michelle is a professional freelance writer who loves music, poetry, pets, and the arts. She is a techno-geek as well. Old age is an often dreaded phenomenon that hits us all. It hits our furry canine friends as well, sometimes in the worst possible way, because they have fewer ways than we do to express their needs. When your dog becomes a senior pet and has the added neurological problems that come naturally with age, it can be a challenge for any pet owner to take care of him or her. So, what are the signs of canine aging and how do we manage these? And, if your dog has a neurological disorder, there are other signs to look for and other symptoms to manage, as well.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO