Spanish Fort, AL

Sheila Ann Boyington

gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 18 days ago

Sheila Ann Boyington, 64, a resident of Spanish Fort passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Carnice Boyington and husband, Leslie “Bubba” Buzbee. Sheila is survived by her son, Leslie Eric Buzbee of Spanish Fort; grandson, Leslie Eric “Big Man” Buzbee, Jr. of Belforest; sisters, Brenda (Claude) Byrd and Debra Mayo of Bay Minette; brothers, Wayne (Luverne) Boyington, David (Christy) Boyington, and Randy (Ross) Boyington of Bay Minette; mother, Ludeen Boyington of Bay Minette; nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Buzbee Cemetery in Spanish Fort.

