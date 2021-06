ELLENSBURG — A strong start and an even better finish carried Prosser to a 51-40 win over previously unbeaten Ellensburg on Saturday. The Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 8-1 in the first quarter and Halle Wright scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point deficit. Prosser's bus left at 7 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. start after a win at Grandview Friday night, when Ellensburg had a bye.