One-Third Of Americans Said Their Financial Discipline Improved During Pandemic
MILWAUKEE, May 26, 2021 – In just over a year, so many habits and behaviors have been transformed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and they extend well beyond social distancing, facemasks and working from home. Northwestern Mutual research finds a third (32%) of Americans say their financial discipline has improved during the pandemic, and 95% say they expect their newfound habits will stick after the health crisis subsides.insurancenewsnet.com