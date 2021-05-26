Nicki Minaj Follows Yo Gotti's Lead & Shows Off Her Amazing Backyard

For as long as she can remember, Nicki Minaj knew motherhood would be a big part of her future. "I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be Mommy," she told Cosmopolitan in 2015. "Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator." Well, her dreams of becoming a mommy came true! In September 2020, she and husband (and longtime childhood friend) Kenneth "Zoo" Petty become first-time parents to a sweet baby boy. Get to know her "favorite liddo boy" ahead! He's just too cute for words!