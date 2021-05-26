Cancel
Nicki Minaj Follows Yo Gotti's Lead & Shows Off Her Amazing Backyard

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo Gotti knew what he was doing when he started a new challenge on social media, throwing hundred-dollar bills into the cave in his backyard and swimming in it. Essentially, the rap mogul has kicked off a series exclusively for the richest of the rich, showing off his incredible property and inviting other celebrities to do the same. It didn't take a long time for Nicki Minaj, who has recently ramped up her activity on social media, to join in on the fun and show what over a decade of hard work and consistency can get you.

