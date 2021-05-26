Cancel
Flint, MI

Gas in Flint area averages $2.90 per gallon

By Tri-County Times
Tri-County Times
 17 days ago

 Flint gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/gallon Monday, May 24, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 212 stations in Flint. Gas prices in Flint are 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

www.tctimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
