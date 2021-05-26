Cancel
Kids

Let kids be kids

Hampshire Review
 28 days ago

Kitty was busy this week preparing for her eldest child's graduation, so here's a reminder of her thoughts on the end of school 4 years ago. Our kids' teachers recently told them what they'd been waiting to hear since August. "Have a great summer!" Summer break is here! For the next 2 1/2 months, we won't scramble to complete last minute projects, argue for 15 minutes over 5 minutes of homework, or rush out the door for the bus without both shoes on. Yes, for the next 2 1/2 months, our Savages are taking a much anticipated and well-earned break.

www.hampshirereview.com
#Kidding#Handwriting
Monterey, CA

AN AQUARIUM FOR KIDS (AND THE KID IN YOU)

Have you ever wanted to look at penguins while they look at you, or crawl past giant clams, or see eye to eye with tropical sharks? Well, you can do that at Monterey Bay Aquarium, in Monterey, California. Splash Zone was an exhibit featured in the summer of 2000. It was designed for families with children from infants to age 9, but was also very fun for adults. It is still open today.
Kids

Kids Yoga teaches kids to relax

Children learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation techniques which help give children some tools to manage stress in their daily lives. Admission for the class is $10. Register online at www.genesislima.com. Kara Howell, with Genesis Wellness Studio, leads Kids Yoga at Hermon Woodlands Park on Friday evening.
Carmel, IN

Kids TRI for Kids returns July 4

After missing the 2020 season, Kids TRI for Kids, a series of triathlons for children ages 7 to 14, is set to return beginning in July. Kids TRI for Kids aims to teach kids the value of fun competition and building affordable, healthy fitness options. Kids TRI for Kids offers triathlon options that include swimming, biking and running. There also is a duathlon option consisting of running and biking events.
cbslocal.com

GrowFit Kids Summer Camps

You still have time to get the kids signed up for a summer camp this year! GrowFit in Rancho Cordova has lots to choose from, and Julissa is finding out more!
Education

Summer Learning Does Not Equal Summer School: Let Kids Be Kids

The outcry has been predictable: To catch kids up and reduce further slide after a year of pandemic-disrupted education, this country needs summer school. We’re hearing it from union leaders, politicians, and even the president. The big idea? To call upon newly vaccinated teachers, turn summer into summer school, and begin to repair some of the past year’s academic losses.
Killeen, TX

Our kids should just be kids this summer

Summer is officially here for our school-aged children, and my oh my, it is always the transition regardless of the many school years that go by. Stay-at-home parents are always refining and researching different ways to keep it a fun, creative and brain-stimulating summer: We want to be sure there remains a schedule, routine, activities and interactions which keeps everyone on track. However, I am sure each of us, even those of us who are Type A planners with written out agendas, can admit this isn’t always the case. As a matter of fact, it is usually never the case. We as parents have wake up calls, packed lunches, school drop offs, after school sports and activities, dinner and homework all school year long. So why is it we feel the need to run ourselves harder during the summer? There is this misconception that our children must always be “on.” It is as though they are unable to just enjoy childhood and the innocence of creative thinking, laughter and rest. Our children will have much pressure and demands to meet as adults, so maybe it is in these moments we can allow for them to reset, restructure and reassess where they are, what they’ve accomplished and completed and where they will be headed next.
Relationships

Kids Bowl Free This Summer

Registered Kids Receive 2 FREE GAMES Of Bowling Each Day Of The KBF Program All Summer Long!. Select bowling are participating in the first-ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.
Tahlequah, OK

'Balloon man' urges kids to let imagination soar

When Rob Holladay's around, a thin tube of plastic can become almost anything. All it takes is imagination -- and a library can help with that. That's the lesson Holladay tells during a balloon show now available online through the Tahlequah Public Library. The show, aimed at young children, can be viewed at any time on the library's Facebook page, along with a number of other virtual programs for children and adults.
Sports

AND they’ll even let his kids on the field!

Let’s make Sunday a “Kids Run The Bases” Day for the Gelof brothers! ** -- Andreas Cantor 06/16/2021 07:32AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Beattyville, KY

Positively Art Series for Kids

Join us this Summer for a 6 weeks art series for kids at the Lee County Extension Office in Beattyville, KY. Sponsored by Juniper Health. Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!
Workouts

Kid friendly workouts

Our friends from LifeTime.Life talk about some of their workout programs for both kids and families. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.
Kids

The best climbing dome for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for some new play equipment for the backyard, climbing domes are a fun and unique way for kids to get some outdoor exercise. They allow kids to be creative and bring the feel of a playground to your backyard. They can be left up year-long or disassembled and stored away for the winter months, making them more versatile than a swing set or pool.
Kids

We Kids FEST

We Kids is turning 25, and we are celebrating with a fun FREE family event along with our neighbors at Turntable Junction and community organizations. Rain Date: July 3.
Traverse City, MI

Keep The Kids Busy This Summer!

School is out! Whether the kids are staying home, headed to daycare, or break up the day with some day camps, this season is just as fun and just as busy as ever!. Much like the school year, summer still takes a lot of organization. It may have come as a disappointment to learn that adults don’t get a summer break when you left high school, but you found out quickly that we can still have fun with the kids! Make the most of the season and the charms of northern Michigan!
Kids

And the 50/50 For Kids Winner Is.....

Another year of our 50/50 For Kids presented by Don's Plumbing and Heating has come and gone! Over the past three weeks, we managed to bring in over $40,000. Half goes to the Family Place, the other half to one lucky ticket holder!. A huge THANK YOU to N.M. McMahon...
New Glarus, WI

Krafty Kids is Back!

Krafty Kids, a free craft session intended for school age children, will take place on the following Tuesdays during the summer months: June 22, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 10, August 17. Crafts will be available to the first 15 kids, and will take place at...
Kids

Helping Kids Discover Their Gifts

These days, parents feel the need to get their children involved in sports, music, and a variety of community activities in order to expose them to various experiences. They do this to help their children find their gifting. According to freedictionary.com, a gifting is "something bestowed or acquired without being...
Kids

A Moment To Praise For Kids 6.15.21

School is out! I’m sure you are all super excited about that! I know I always was ready for summer break!. I loved staying up late and playing outside all day and sometimes, most of the night! We would play tag in the dark or sit on the porch and talk with neighbors. We would watch summer storms with their thunder and lightning and try to count between the clashes to see how far away the storm was!
Kids

Kids love that sort of repetition

And it's time to say, "Next time, they're going away." Then you put them away for a week. The time after that, you put them away for a month. When you give them back after a month, you tell hi, "Next time I'll make you throw them away." Then you follow through. Essentially, you've trained your kid to know there aren't any consequences to this behavior. Time to fix it.