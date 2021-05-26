Let kids be kids

Summer is officially here for our school-aged children, and my oh my, it is always the transition regardless of the many school years that go by. Stay-at-home parents are always refining and researching different ways to keep it a fun, creative and brain-stimulating summer: We want to be sure there remains a schedule, routine, activities and interactions which keeps everyone on track. However, I am sure each of us, even those of us who are Type A planners with written out agendas, can admit this isn’t always the case. As a matter of fact, it is usually never the case. We as parents have wake up calls, packed lunches, school drop offs, after school sports and activities, dinner and homework all school year long. So why is it we feel the need to run ourselves harder during the summer? There is this misconception that our children must always be “on.” It is as though they are unable to just enjoy childhood and the innocence of creative thinking, laughter and rest. Our children will have much pressure and demands to meet as adults, so maybe it is in these moments we can allow for them to reset, restructure and reassess where they are, what they’ve accomplished and completed and where they will be headed next.