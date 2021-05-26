Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Other Half launches Oh2 hard seltzer line

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn, NY – Other Half Brewing welcomes the start of summer with Oh2 (5% ABV), a new line of gluten-free hard seltzers. Created at the new Domino Park location but available at all Other Half Brewery sites, Oh2 seltzers max out at 120 calories and 2 carbohydrates per 12 oz can.

