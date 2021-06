PREBLE COUNTY — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Guardian Ad Litems (GAL) will be observed on CASA/GAL Volunteer’s Day on Tuesday, May 18. CASA/GAL Volunteer’s Day provides an opportunity for Preble County CASA to honor and thank our CASA/GAL volunteers who work hard to ensure Preble County children and youth, who have been placed in foster care as a result of experiencing abuse or neglect, have their voices heard everyday.