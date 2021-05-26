Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Master P Recieves Doctorate Degree From Lincoln University

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePercy Miller, known professionally as Master P, can officially add another accomplishment to the list. The legendary business mogul recently received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Lincoln University, alongside 400 graduates. In addition to Miller, JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter also received an honorary degree, as did author/professor Michael Eric Dyson and professor Charles V. Hamilton.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Master P
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln University#Honorary Doctorate#Doctorate Degree#Humane Letters#Lincolnuniversityofpa#Recieves Doctorate#Professor#Dr Miller#Dr P Miller#Dr Percy Miller#Graduates#Encouragement#Hamilton#Cindy Ord Getty Images#God#Hip Hop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Instagram
Related
Orange City, IAClinton Herald

Education roundup: Evers earns master's degree

ORANGE CITY — Michelle Evers of Clinton was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 8. Glenn Van Ekeren, a 1974 graduate of Northwestern College who is president of Vetter Health Services, gave the commencement address. Evers graduated...
Chadron, NEGuernsey Gazette

Rotz earns master's degree from CSC

CHADRON, Neb. – Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

An Overview of Doctoral Degrees

A doctoral degree is the professional studies you enroll for after your graduate degree to further specialize in a specific field of study. They are the top-most level of degree in their subject of education, and the people holding their master’s degrees are generally the ones who enroll in these programs.
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jasmine Arbery Graduates With her Master’s Degree from Albany State University, Dedicates it to Her Late Brother Ahmaud

Jasmine Arbery—the big sister of Ahmaud Arbery who was killed last year while out jogging and being confronted by two armed white men—dedicated her master’s degree to her late brother. The graduate of Albany State University is no stranger to adversity. She was seeking to bring more attention to what happened to Ahmaud, while also using the hashtag #AhmaudArbery on Instagram. In May of 2020, ABC News and countless outlets reported that Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 were ultimately charged with murder in Ahmaud’s case.
Lincoln, NEYork News-Times

Nebraska Wesleyan University confers degrees

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 446 undergraduate and graduate students at its 132nd commencement on Saturday, May 8. Karen Linder, executive chairwoman of Tethon 3D, delivered the commencement address. Linder was bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Science degree. An honorary degree was also presented to former Lincoln mayor, Coleen Seng. She received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Millikin University adds multimedia communication degree

DECATUR — Millikin University has announced a new multimedia communication degree program. Millikin University's College of Fine Arts will offer the degree through the Arts Technology & Administration Department, allowing students to use a multitude of platforms and technologies to creatively communicate to audiences. The new major will be offered starting in fall 2021.
Bloomsburg, PADaily Item

Bloom U unveils Master of Social Work degree

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will launch of a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree this fall and applications are now being accepted. Graduates of the MSW program will be trained to use a multi-systemic planned change process to help individuals and communities to adapt and grow through these challenging times. The program is a two-year master's program that blends classroom instruction with hands-on practicum/internship experiences. Students will be challenged to apply theoretical concepts to real-world experiences.
Cedarville, OHPosted by
Salina Post

Marion students earn degrees from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville University conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs April 30-May 1 in the Doden Field House. The following area students were among those who earned degrees. Marion. William Plank, Bachelor of Arts Degree in history. Monica Plank, Bachelor of Arts...
Scranton, PATimes News

University of Scranton graduate degrees, May 2021

Local residents were among more than 500 master’s and doctoral degrees at an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021.
Bullard, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Devin Andrews completes Trine University degree

Devin Andrews of Bullard completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2021 semester, earning an Associate in Criminal Justice. Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Collegesmcheraldonline.com

Wilkes University Awards Degrees

Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30. To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend. James Hollis...
Pineville, ARGuard Online

Pineville student awarded degree from University of Alabama

Mary Hicks of Pineville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work. UA awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The...
Tamaqua, PATimes News

Taylor receives master’s degree

Michael Robert Taylor received a Master of Science in education degree in exercise physiology from the University of Miami during graduation ceremonies held at the Hard Rock Stadium May 13. Taylor is a 2010 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School and a 2015 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University. He...
Georgia StateOttawa Herald

Johnson receives master's degree from Georgia State

Kodie Johnson, Ottawa, graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2021 semester. Johnson earned a Master of Science degree, majoring in Sport Administration. More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's and graduate levels during the spring 2021 semester.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Master’s Degree Programs in Public Relations

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student-teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

South Iredell graduate earns doctor of philosophy degree

Kara Samone Morrison, formerly of Troutman, recently earned a Doctor of Philosophy in clinical health psychology at Virginia State University. Morrison, the daughter of Cathy Morrison and the late Ronald Morrison Sr., is a 2005 graduate of South Iredell High School. Morrison earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology at...
Houston, TXPosted by
Marisol Gallagher

The story of Brandon Warren: From inmate to achieving University of St. Thomas' doctorate in education

HOUSTON — “Transformation” isn’t merely a buzzword or jargon. Here’s a real-life example— Meet Brandon Warren, Ed.D. Warren has been an adjunct professor since 2011, living his passion of changing the lives of the incarcerated through education and helping ex-inmates successfully re-enter society. He is one in a million who experienced a remarkable transformation in his life journey.
Selma, ALSelam Times-Journal

Selma native earns Doctor of Pharmacy degree

A former Selma High School Salutatorian earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree last month at Union University. Martina Goings received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Union University on May 15. She also received the Award of Excellence in Clinical Communication. “This still feels so surreal, I am so proud...