Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Juventus director Paratici to leave club

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will leave the club after more than a decade with the former Italian champions when his contract expires next month, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday.

Paratici, who joined Juve in 2010 from Sampdoria, has filled many roles at the club including sports director and Chief Football Officer, and ends a fruitful 11-year spell where the club won nine straight Serie A titles from 2011/12 to 2019/20.

However, Juve endured a disappointing campaign this time under new manager Andrea Pirlo, finishing fourth in the standings.

"They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions. Juventus gave me the opportunity to carry out my work with full freedom and without interference in full respect of my role," Paratici said in a statement here.

“I would like to thank the whole club, my staff, the employees, co-workers, the players, the coaches, the shareholders, and ... president Andrea Agnelli. An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Agnelli
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Football#Club Football#Sports Director#Serie A#Sampdoria#President Andrea Agnelli#Chief Football Officer#Bengaluru#Shareholders#Professional Growth#Co Workers#Campaign#Strong Emotions#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus president Agnelli: So much achieved here thanks to Paratici

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has paid tribute to departing sporting director Fabio Paratici. Agnelli spoke of his admiration for Paratici in a media conference on Friday. He said, “We look back from Gigi Delneri to Pirlo, with nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, two Champions League Finals. I think of the Under-23 team, the Juventus Women who won four Scudetti, two Coppa Italia editions and two Supercups. These were all achieved under Fabio's leadership.
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus chief Paratici tightlipped about his future

Juventus football chief Fabio Paratici was tightlipped about his future ahead of yesterday's defeat of Inter Milan. Paratici's contract expires in June, and according to reports in Italy, he could leave Juventus at the end of the season. “It doesn't depend on a game only," he said. "You don't program...
Premier Leaguelastwordonsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur Fabio Paratici Talks: Spurs Looking for New Director of Football

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Fabio Paratici to become the new director of football at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. Paratici was most recently the chief football officer at Juventus until he left his role on May 26, 2021. The news comes following reports that former Juventus manager Antonio Conte is in advanced talks to become the new Tottenham manager.
Premier Leaguenewpaper24.com

Who’s Fabio Paratici as former Juventus switch guru is linked with Tottenham position? – NEWPAPER24

Tottenham have held talks with Antonio Conte over turning into their subsequent supervisor because the Premier League membership proceed their seek for Jose Mourinho’s successor. However an intriguing aspect story is that former Juventus chief soccer officer Fabio Paratici may are available in as Tottenham’s technical director. The 48-year-old administrator...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham 'set to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager' after agreeing deal with Italian boss... and ex-Juventus chief Fabio Paratici 'will follow him after agreeing to become club's new sporting director'

Tottenham are reportedly set to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager, with a move for ex-Juventus chief Fabio Paratici expected to be wrapped up at the same time. Reports in Italy suggest Conte is on his way to London to finalise a move while talkSPORT have claimed that both have agreed to join Spurs following successful talks.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham 'close in on securing Fabio Paratici' as new director of football... but deal is not linked to Antonio Conte joining club as new manager despite pair working together at Juventus

Tottenham are reportedly close to securing Fabio Paratici as their director of football after he left Juventus in the summer. Spurs have not had a director of football since 2008, but have been pushing to bring Paratici to north London as they look to rebuild after the departure of Jose Mourinho.
SoccerYardbarker

Paratici refuses to discuss future on Juventus exit

Fabio Paratici and Andrea Agnelli held a press conference today to talk up their time together running Juventus Football Club, but the former refused to talk about his next club. Tottenham Hotspur are strongly linked with his potential arrival as Director of Football, with Antonio Conte also in the conversation...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Fabio Paratici targets two more Juventus stars in Tottenham overhaul

His appointment has yet to be announced, but it would appear that Fabio Paratici is already looking to make his mark on Tottenham, with two more Juventus stars on his radar. The Italian is close to being appointed as the club’s next sporting director, having agreed to quit Juve after 11 years in Turin. During his time there, Paratici played a major role in the club’s return to becoming the dominant force in Serie A.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Tottenham hold talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a strong candidate to take over at Tottenham. The Portuguese is understood to be the first choice of incoming director of football Fabio Paratici and talks have been held. Paratici’s arrival at Spurs is set to be announced in the coming days...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Bye-bye Winks: Fabio Paratici eyeing first Spurs exit

Fabio Paratici is expected to sell Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks this summer, according to reports…. Football Insider claimed that the incoming sporting director will tell the Spurs academy product that the north London outfit will listen to offers for him, and he could be sold for less than £30m.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Paratici wants 2 Juventus frontliners to join him at Spurs

Fabio Paratici hopes to bring two Juventus players with him to Tottenham this summer. The departing Juve sporting director is set to be named new football chief of Spurs in the coming days. And Gazzetta dello Sport says his first task upon his London move will be to return to...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Juventus and Inter grab new managers

Since arriving in Seattle as an unsure 18-year-old, Nouhou Tolo has grown to become a fan favorite and one of MLS’s best defenders. How Sounders' Nouhou became MLS's most memeable player – The Athletic. While athletes have platforms to maintain, Balcer openly uses her social media to talk about real...
UEFAsportspromedia.com

Study: European soccer clubs see value fall €6.1bn

Aggregate EV of the 32 clubs in KPMG’s report dropped 15% YoY to €33.6bn. Real valued at €2.9bn, ahead of Barcelona (€2.8bn) and Manchester United (€2.6bn) Only seven teams reported a net profit, compared to 20 the year prior. Real Madrid have been named as the most valuable European soccer...