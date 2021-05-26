Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

City of Racine Hot Summer Nights Concert Series

By Racine County Eye
Posted by 
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2Q4h_0aBxWuqL00

Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) in partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King Center will host a three-part concert series beginning July 1, 2021.

The “Hot Summer Nights” concert series will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M.L. King Dr., in Racine. Concerts will feature the following performers:

  • July1- Groove Line (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • July 15- Chicken Grease (6 p.m.to 8 p.m.)
  • August 3 – High Stakes (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

** Dates and Acts are subject to change**

Concerts are free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for an enjoyable night of community fun and great music.

Visit, like, and follow PRCS at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Racine, WI
Entertainment
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Racine, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Music Concerts#Music City#Prcs#Cityofracine Org Parksrec#Fun#Lawn Chairs#Feature#Community#July#Blankets#Groove Line#Grease#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Wisco Summer Spotlight: June 9, 2021

Looking for summer fun in southeastern Wisconsin? Check out all of the fun things to do in the Wisco Summer Spotlight. This edition features the Racine Symphony Orchestra, St. Lucy Music Festival and Franksville Craft Beer Garden. It also includes stories on where to go kayaking, fairs and festivals, and more.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine Heritage Walking Tours Resume Saturday

RACINE – The Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours return this Saturday after being sidelined in 2020. The tours are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, through September 11. Walking Tour Details. The Heritage Walking Tour is a 1.1-mile, 90-minute guided tour of Downtown Racine,...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

Ascension Wisconsin to Host Vaccination Clinic at City’s Juneteenth Celebration

City of Racine – Today, the City of Racine announced Ascension Wisconsin will host a pop-up vaccination clinic at the City’s Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19. The clinic will take place inside of the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, from Noon to 4 p.m. Ascension Wisconsin will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

O&H Teams With Distillery For Whiskey Kringle

RACINE – O&H Danish Bakery has teamed with a Scottish distillery to produce a limited-edition, small-batch Whiskey Kringle. The Whiskey Kringle is made with tender pastry filled with a Highland Park Whisky-infused caramel and topped with a buttery streusel. After baking, the kringle is coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a drizzle of vanilla icing. The kringle is produced at the O&H Danish Bakery flagship facility at 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Union Grove, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

TinCAN Roadhouse seeks Bartender/Server

Duties: We are looking to add team members who have strong experience and a great work ethic. Our servers & bartenders provide a wonderful bar/dining experience for all guests, with prompt, efficient and caring service. Must be able to recommend menu and beverage options to our guests to create the perfect dining experience. Should be able to anticipate the needs of the guest from the time they are seated until their departure and offer flawless service.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center Opens June 5

Racine – With temperatures forecasted to reach over 80 degrees this weekend, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park will open on Saturday, June 5. The Aquatic Center will offer a special preseason open swim from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, as well as a family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs/Services offered by the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:. The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people, masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of four. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.
Racine, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID-19 vaccination site in Racine, community center to open May 21 & 22

RACINE, Wis. - The Tyler-Domer Community Center in Racine will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22. The Tyler-Domer Community Center, located at 2301 12th Street, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m both days to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Racine, WIKenosha News.com

James Blvd 2526, Racine, Wisconsin 53403

South side 3 BR, 1.5 BA charming Cape Cod new to the market. Main floor master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. Some nice improvements include eat-in, nicely updated kitchen with newer cabinets, mosaic glass backsplash and new laminate floor. Completely updated main floor powder room. Comfortable living room with patio doors offering access to a nice wood deck and semi private, partially fenced backyard. Low maintenance exterior. Attached carport. Good rec room potential.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine Post Prom 2021

The Racine Rotary Post Prom is a bigger deal this year than in past years, especially since this marks the first big event these teens have attended in over a year. So we’re going all out to help them celebrate. We’ll have some photos ready Saturday night and will add...
Racine, WIKenosha News.com

Summit Ave 1222, Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Beautifully renovated home showing true Homeownership Pride! This home sits on HUGE Lot with space for more than Five Cars in its long new Driveway, Fenced in by new 6ft tall Wood Fence wit solar lights throughout it to enjoy your privacy. This ideal spacious elegantly remodeled home has the following Updates to relax and enjoy as you occupy it or simply invest and enjoy collecting your tenant rents, With Home Warranty, free of maintenance: New Roof, Furnace, Driveway, Windows, Gutters, Electrical, Elegantly Remodeled Bathroom and Kitchen, New Flooring entire home, New and elegant light fixtures and fans in every room and much more! It sits in city target area for city down payment assistance and possibly having seller pay your closing costs If price is right! Simply Beautiful!
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

The Remarkable Art of Shari Urquhart

Rarely have two galleries in Milwaukee jointly presented one show, but given the number and size and quality of the works involved, the smallish Portrait Society Gallery and The Warehouse, with its 4,500-square-foot gallery, decided to collaborate on a remarkable exhibition of the largely unknown and never-shown textiles and watercolors of Shari Urquhart. Entitled “Mustn’t Touch,” it presents the best of a lifetime of work by a Racine-born artist who lived for decades in New York and created an unusual body of work: big, colorful, dramatic, often funny woven works. While her work was shown at a number of shows over the years, and several museums purchased her watercolors, she created no ripples in the art world. This show will surely change that.