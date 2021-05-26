City of Racine Hot Summer Nights Concert Series

Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) in partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King Center will host a three-part concert series beginning July 1, 2021.

The “Hot Summer Nights” concert series will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M.L. King Dr., in Racine. Concerts will feature the following performers:

July1- Groove Line (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

July 15- Chicken Grease (6 p.m.to 8 p.m.)

August 3 – High Stakes (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

** Dates and Acts are subject to change**

Concerts are free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for an enjoyable night of community fun and great music.

Visit, like, and follow PRCS at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.