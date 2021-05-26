Ann Barrier Nelson, 93, formerly of Yazoo City, MS, passed away at her home in Fairhope, AL on the morning of May 15, 2021, with family by her side. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, from 1-2 pm at First Presbyterian Church Chapel in Yazoo City, MS, with a funeral service immediately afterwards at 2:00. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Ann was born on March 1, 1928, to Alexandria and Benjamin Jay Barrier in Yazoo City. On November 1, 1950, she married William (Billy) Miller Nelson, Jr. They raised their three children together, Lexie, Bill, and Lisa. Ann is preceded in death by her husband Billy, and her great-grandson William Morgan. She is survived by her children, Lexie Jones (Allen) of Fairhope, AL; Bill Nelson of Columbus, MS; Lisa Suttle (Sam) of Louisville, MS; her grandchildren, Anje Morgan (Jason) of Louisville, MS; Courtney Silvernail (Vaughan) of Fairhope, AL; Sandy Ewert (Frank) of Fort Langley, BC; Sam Suttle, Jr. of Louisville, MS; BJay Nelson (Elizabeth) of Columbus, MS; Liz Kinney (Rob) of Memphis, TN; and 8 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church (Rose Garden Fund) in Fairhope, AL; French Camp Academy in French Camp, MS; Christ the King School (Resource Dept.) in Daphne, AL; or the charity of your choice.