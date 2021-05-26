The Farr Side column: Jim Steinman's music will live on

Fill the Void will play at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band is, kneeling from left, Don H. (drums) and Dustin S. (bass/back up vocals); standing from left, Shane T. (rhythm guitar/vocals), Ryan C. (lead guitar/ vocals) and Russ H. (Lead vocals/rhythm guitar) Playing music by bands such as Seven Mary Three, Kenny Wayne Shepard, Chevelle, Tom Petty, Seether, The Cars, The Black Crowes and 3 Doors Down. And on Saturday, June 19, Under the Covers will play at 8 p.m. The band plays hits from the 50s through today by bands such as The Eagles, Blondie, Journey, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.