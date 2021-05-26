LA’s unhoused population plagued by an epidemic of mental illness

Signs someone is getting Alzheimer's can be easy to spot—once you know what you're looking for. "Dementia is not a single disease but a term that describes a collection of changes to memory, thinking, and personality that interfere with a person's ability to function," says Scott Kaiser, MD, a board certified geriatrician and Director of Geriatric Cognitive Health for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. "This disorder can be caused by a variety of brain diseases or conditions—Alzheimer's disease being the most common form of dementia, affecting over 5 million Americans." Read on for 7 key symptoms to watch for in yourself or someone else—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms That Might Secretly Be Due to COVID.