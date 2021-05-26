Eula D. Kyser, age 90, a native and resident of Robertsdale, AL passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mrs. Kyser was preceded in death by her husband, Lucky Kyser and two sons, Royce Kyser and Keith Kyser. She is survived by her daughter, Starr Shackelford; son, Craig Kyser; sisters, Melba Holcombe, Dee O’Berg, and Lillian McKay; eleven grandchildren, Eric, Jennifer, Heather, Kirk, Kara, Casey, Hunter, Forrest, Alaina, Caleb, and Chance; ten great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mack Funeral Home with burial in Baldwin Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, AL.