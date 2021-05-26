Majority of voters oppose recall effort against Newsom with COVID-19 optimism increasing

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(LOS ANGELES) California's ability to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is complicating the effort to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, with a majority of voters now supporting his management and only 40% saying they would oust him, a new Public Policy Institute of California poll shows.

Politico reports Newsom now has the support of 54% of all likely voters and 64% supporting the handling of the pandemic.

The support stems partially from Californians' increasing optimism as the state begins to move away from the pandemic with a larger share becoming fully vaccinated and more businesses reopening.

Voters are hopeful the worst of the pandemic is behind them, with 90% of likely voters saying they overwhelmingly believe the worst of the crisis is behind the state, greater than the 74 percent who said that in March.

“Everything is pointing in the direction of much more optimism about Covid and the economy and California,’’ PPIC President and CEO Mark Baldassare said in an interview. “And this is the context in which now the 2021 recall is set... Right now, people are feeling good about the economic prospects in the next 12 months — and overwhelmingly, they're feeling good that the worst is behind us."

If the recall election were to be held now, 57% of likely voters would vote not to remove Newsom.

This growing support comes even as high-profile celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner, businessmen John Cox and others move forward in their own challenges to Newsom.