Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar Strikes Back, Kiwi Maintains Gains

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kiwi and Aussie remain the strongest ones for today, Dollar is striking back as markets enter into US session. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is now the selling focus. Euro and Swiss Franc also turn weaker. Overall markets are mixed though, with European indexes trading water while US futures advance. Gold is maintain gains above 1900 handle in spite of the greenback’s rebound. WTI crude oil is reversing after failing near term resistance too.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Nikkei#Aussie#Swiss Franc#European#Usd Cad#1 2048 61#Ftse#Cac#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Pepp#Ecb Executive Board#Cabinet Office#Boj#Bank#Rbnz#Eur Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Businesskitco.com

Record inflation pressures keep FTSE 100 subdued

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * UK inflation pressures hit records as growth cools only slightly. * FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1% (Updates to close) June 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Stabilizes

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA, but then turned around to show signs of hesitancy. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it should not be a huge surprise that it offered a little bit of support. That being said, if we break down below the 50-day EMA, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.22 handle, followed by the 1.20 level again.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge bears’ determination at 1.4000

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as BoE stands pat

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black just after midday on Thursday as investors digested the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,100.56 and sterling was 0.1% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3976 after the BoE kept interest rates on hold at 0.1% and left its bond-buying programme unchanged. The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold pat on rates and 8-1 to leave quantitative easing unchanged. The Bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane, voted to cut the bond-buying programme to £825bn from £875bn.
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
Businessmorns.ca

Canadian dollar steadies as exporter confidence soars

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday as a dip in oil prices offset domestic data showing confidence among exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years. Export Development Canada’s Trade Confidence Index jumped 19 per cent from end-2020 to mid-2021 amid...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains for a 2nd day as risk appetite improves

(Adds strategist quotes, details, updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback * Oil settles 0.8% lower at $73.06 a barrel * Canadian 2-year yield eases 3.2 basis points to 0.424% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose for a second day against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as investor sentiment strengthened after it was weakened last week by a hawkish shift in guidance from the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2310 to the greenback, or 81.23 U.S. cents. On Monday, it touched its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2485 before recovering to end up 0.8%, its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks. "It's a broad U.S. dollar move again today," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. "I think that's very much because risk sentiment is on the up and up again." The Nasdaq hit an intra-day record high and copper prices rebounded from 10-week lows. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil and base metals, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Last week, the Fed projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than in 2024, rattling financial markets. "Everything is calming down a bit this week," Bregar said. The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, while oil settled 0.8% lower at $73.06 a barrel as OPEC+ discussed raising production. Canada's retail sales report for April is due on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but higher costs are eroding profit margins and fanning inflationary pressures. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 2-year yield easing 3.2 basis points to 0.424%. On Friday, it touched its highest level since April last year at 0.472%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Peter Cooney)
Marketslatestnewspost.com

FTSE rises after factory output buoys trading

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the Confederation of British Industry which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 6-day high as Fed calms investors

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches a 6-day high at 1.2265 * Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April * Price of Brent crude rises above $75 a barrel TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the central bank is not rushing to hike rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery required more time before any tapering of stimulus and higher borrowing costs are appropriate, helping Wall Street recoup last week's decline. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is highly geared to the economic cycle. Brent crude rose above $75 a barrel, reaching its highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2271 to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since last Thursday at 1.2265. The currency also gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March as provincial governments put in place restrictions to tackle a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales down 3.2% in May. Still, the Bank of Canada expects consumer spending to lead a strong rebound in the domestic economy as vaccinations climb and containment measures ease. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up nearly 1 basis point at 1.416%. Last Friday, it touched a 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to 15-month highs above 111.00

USD/JPY rose above 111.00 for the first time since March 2020. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly losses below 92.00. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1%. Despite the broad-based USD weakness, the USD/JPY pair managed to end the day in the positive territory on Tuesday and extended its steady climb on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level in 15 months at 111.05, rising 0.37% on a daily basis.
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds modestly from weekly lows, stays below 1.2300

USD/CAD dropped to a weekly low of 1.2251 on Wednesday. Retail Sales in Canada fell at a stronger pace than expected in April. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after mixed PMI data. The USD/CAD pair extended its daily slide and touched its lowest level in a week...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.330 110.3 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3419 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.952 +0.29 Korean won 1132.400 1134.7 +0.20 Baht 31.630 31.59 -0.13 Peso 48.710 48.66 -0.10 Rupiah 14390.000 14425 +0.24 Rupee 74.100 74.1 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.145 +0.05 Yuan 6.460 6.4653 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.330 103.24 -6.43 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.71 Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1132.400 1086.20 -4.08 Baht 31.630 29.96 -5.28 Peso 48.710 48.01 -1.44 Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43 Rupee 74.100 73.07 -1.40 Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97 Yuan 6.460 6.5283 +1.07 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
Marketsmorns.ca

Canadian dollar recovers from eight-week low as oil climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as stock markets steadied and oil prices rose, with the currency clawing back some its decline from last week when the Federal Reserve turned more hawkish. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 1.2395 to the greenback,...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling falls against strengthening dollar, back below $1.39

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling fell back below $1.39 on Tuesday as the dollar picked up in early trading, but the British currency was still above the two-month lows it reached on Monday after the Fed’s hawkish shift. The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised some market participants last week by...
Stockswealthx.com

Stocks Bounce From 4-Week Lows, Dollar Pulls Back

Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-weeks lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about any near-term rise in U.S. interest rates. The early momentum in the region was supported by a rally on Wall Street, with the Dow registering its...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar-driven sterling drops back below $1.39

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling fell back below $1.39 on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, but it was still above the two-month lows it reached on Monday after the Fed's hawkish shift. The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest...