Designing for Next-Generation Technologies: Utility-Scale Trends

The fundamental equation in thermodynamics for predicting spontaneous reactions and equilibrium in biological and chemical processes is G = H – TS. That is, energy available to do work or “Gibbs free energy” (G) equals “enthalpy” or the heat of the reaction (H) minus temperature (T) times (S) the degree of systemic disorder or “entropy.” The relationship of Gibbs free energy to enthalpy, entropy and temperature measures the inefficiency of energy transfers and transformations in the universe. When energy changes from one form to another, entropy (i.e. disorder or chaos) inevitably increases in closed systems. Energy lost by natural systems as unusable heat is the basis of the second law of thermodynamics and explains why ingesting protein from animal parts rather than directly from plants is tremendously inefficient. That’s because each step ascending the ecological trophic pyramid results in 90% energy loss. Otherwise, because flows of carbon, water, nitrogen and other life-sustaining elements are cyclical, nature is pretty much devoid of waste. One organism’s “trash” is another organism’s feast of decomposition. Only in the limited context of our own species is waste a societal design flaw, a uniquely human predilection towards trashing the biosphere’s finite resources.