Super Flower Blood Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of May’s full moon, lunar eclipse
Skygazers received a special treat early Wednesday as May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a lunar eclipse.
Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #bloodmoon, #flowermoon, #supermoon and #lunareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Seattle
Photo by @siglivetoeat, Instagram
2. Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness, Colorado
Photo by @anndriggers, Instagram
3. Australia
Photo by @damiendavidjames, Instagram
4. Rochester, New York
Photo by @genesee_n_me, Instagram
5. Queensland, Australia
Photo by @life.simply.captured, Instagram
6. Hull, Massachusetts
Photo by @snapshotzbysusan, Instagram
7. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Photo by @nicholas_skylar, Instagram
8. Hawaii
Photo by @curt.dodds, Instagram
9. Madison, Wisconsin
Photo by @mr_chad_thompson, Instagram
10. Colorado
Photo by @mountainlifeindustries, Instagram
