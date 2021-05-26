Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

Duke Energy, Swinerton bringing 22.6-MW solar project to North Carolina

By Billy Ludt
solarpowerworldonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Energy has begun construction on the 22.6-MW Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. The power plant will be about 77,000 Jinko bifacial modules with single-axis tracking and located on 185 acres in Midland — near the corner of Wallace Road and Bethel Avenue Extension. The facility will power the equivalent of 5,000 homes and is targeting commercial operation by the end of 2021.

www.solarpowerworldonline.com
