Honor Our Vets as We Mark War on Terrorism Milestone
Like so many other memorable days in history, most of us remember where we were and what we were doing when news arrived that the U.S. military had tracked down and eliminated terrorist kingpin Osama bin Laden. A full 10 years later, as we prepare to honor our U.S. veterans on Memorial Day, I ask all of our residents to join with me and pay special tribute to Navy SEAL Team Six and all of the men and women who helped find and destroy a force of evil in the world.www.thesandpaper.net