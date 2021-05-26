Honor Our Vets as We Mark War on Terrorism Milestone

Each year, we come together on Memorial Day to honor the generations of brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. These were our fellow Americans who put on our country’s uniforms and traveled far from home, knowing the risks that would lie ahead of them. They answered the call to serve each and every one of their fellow citizens, not just those they knew or shared much in common with. They were patriots who gave their lives because they believed in the strength and promise of our remarkable country, and because they knew that preserving our democracy depends on our capacity to protect the freedom of each and every one of us.