Have an LG Chem battery from 2017/2018? LG will replace it for free
LG Energy Solution (formerly LG Chem) has announced a replacement program for certain energy storage batteries manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018. LG is conducting this precautionary action after reported incidents of battery overheating. Based on its review, LG determined there were issues in the early production process for electrodes used in these potentially affected lithium-ion batteries used in energy storage systems (not in EVs).www.solarpowerworldonline.com