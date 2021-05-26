Central MN’s Summer 2021 Parade Calendar

MN Craft Lager Fest was the first craft beer event or festival of any kind that my wife and I have attended in over a year and a half. This past Saturday, my wife Katie and I made the drive up to Alexandria for the second attempt at the first-ever MN Craft Lager Fest. Hosted by 22 Northmen Brewing, it was supposed to take place last year but was postponed due to COVID-19. This year, it was one of the first organized craft beer events to be hosted in Minnesota and -- personally -- the first craft beer festival my wife and I have attended since October 2019.