In 1934, during the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration commissioned 15,663 paintings, murals, craft projects, sculptures, etc. costing the federal government $1,184,000 (that’s 1934 dollars). The New Dealers not only got the country back on its feet during the Depression and saved Western Democracy from Fascism, but they promoted public art and saw the worth of it in communities across the nation. During the whole course of the Depression, more that 225,000 pieces of public art were financed and some of them survive to this day. They gave hope and employment to people and they were appreciated.