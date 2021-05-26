Cancel
Le Mars, IA

Wednesday News, May 26th

By Klem Web Team
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Le Mars) — The Le Mars Community Board of Education have scheduled a special meeting set for 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 26th. The school board will hold a public hearing on a budget amendment for the school year 2020-2021. It is. expected the school board will approve the budget...

Saturday News, May 15th

Saturday News, May 15th

(Le Mars) — Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that occurred Thursday afternoon when a vehicle had entered a small creek bed. At approximately 12:45 p.m. the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle accident on Hwy 75 near Titan Road. Plymouth County Deputies, Hinton Fire Department and Hinton Ambulance all responded.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa Stateaccesswdun.com

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial...
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Friday News, May 14th

Friday News, May 14th

(Le Mars) — As authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Floyd Valley Community Health will begin offering Pfizer vaccine appointments to anyone 12 years of age beginning the week of May 17th. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 712.546.3335. These vaccinations will be offered at no charge.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKGO

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Le Mars, IASioux City Journal

The FFA is more diverse than people think, according to new state officer

LE MARS, Iowa -- Every time that Kiley Allan said "FFA means more than just sows, plows and big, brown cows," the boys in her agricultural class rolled their eyes a bit. "Guess I do use that line a lot," the Le Mars Community High School 12th grader said with a laugh. "But I want to get the message out that agriculture is more diverse than people may think."
KETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.