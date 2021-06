The world of Biomutant is full of danger, so it’s lucky that you have a full range of weapons and powers to defend yourself. These powers come in two varieties, bio and psi. The former is developed by collecting bio-blobs from containers and certain monsters. The latter is earned by making moral choices and praying at shrines. Depending on whether you lean towards light or dark, you’ll have a different selection of psi-powers to pick. However, you need to perform the previous selected actions to earn psi-points in order to purchase these mutations. Once you know where to look, you can amass quite a few and unlock the powers you want.