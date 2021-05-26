Cancel
Wall Street opening higher as inflation fears ease

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 16 days ago
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S. Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course. A report due Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy accelerated last quarter after growing at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020′s final quarter. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong on Wednesday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Investors worry stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus. They have been reassured by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that they see no need yet to change course.

“Inflationistas look like they might be ready to throw in the towel,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

Investors also have been encouraged by stronger U.S. corporate profits and consumer spending. That has kept the U.S. stock market near record highs and boosted optimism in global markets.

Data due out Thursday are expected to show the biggest global economy accelerated in the first three months of this year after expanding at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020's final quarter. Economists expect a huge rebound this year following the deepest slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose less than 0.1% to 7,033.02 and Frankfurt's DAX added less than 0.1% to 15,476.78. The CAC 40 in Paris was 0.3% higher at 6,408.03.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.4% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. On Tuesday, both lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

In Asian trading Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,593.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.3% to 28,642.19. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.9% to 29,166.01.

The Kospi in Seoul ended down 0.1% at 3,168.43 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,092.50.

India's Sensex rose 0.6% to 50,950.69 while New Zealand declined. Markets in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

Financial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of Tuesday's decline on Wall Street.

Moderna rose 3.1% after the drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine was found to be effective in children aged 12 to 15.

Technology and communication stocks gained. So did big retailers, cruise lines and other companies that rely on consumer spending.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 8 cents to $66.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 2 cents on Tuesday to $66.07 per barrel. Brent crude, the basis for international prices, added 12 cents to $68.61 per barrel in London. It rose 19 cents the previous session to $68.65 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 108.92 Japanese yen from 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2243 from $1.2213.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars As Investors Look To FOMC

The U.S. dollar ended the week higher against all of the major currencies with today’s rally, a delayed reaction to Thursday’s inflation report. Stronger-than-expected consumer confidence also helped to boost demand for U.S. dollars ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. U.S. policy-makers have insisted that the increase in inflation is transitory, with disappointing consumer spending and labor market numbers discouraging taper talk next week.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data

(Adds close of European market) * MSCI’s ACWI, S&P 500, pan-Europe index set record highs. NEW YORK/LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Global stocks surged and bond yields were subdued on Thursday after a jump in U.S. inflation was seen as not enough to change the Federal Reserve’s view that rising consumer prices will be transitory or alter its easy monetary policy.
Stocksmorningstar.com

S&P Hits Record as Mixed Economic Data Lift Stocks

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% to close at a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Meme Stocks Steal the Show as Wall Street Watches Inflation

This week saw plenty of action, not only from the major benchmarks, but also from retail investors who set their sights on a number of heavily shorted stocks. Kicking off the week, the Dow extended the previous week's losses, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw muted sessions against a backdrop of noise made by "meme" stocks. Tuesday was another quiet session, with the S&P 500 simmering just below its record highs for the majority of the day.
StocksSan Mateo Daily Journal

Stocks open higher; bond yields rise after inflation jumps

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 back into the green for the week. The benchmark index was up 0.6% in the early going, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. Treasury yields rose after the government reported that consumer prices jumped 5% in May over a year ago, the biggest 12-month spike since 2008. That was more than economists had expected. As the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession, investors are trying to determine whether inflationary pressures will be transitory or longer-lasting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.51%.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Easing inflation fears and dovish ECB push shares up, bond yields down

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares scaled their latest record high and bond yields fell from the United States to the euro zone on Friday as investors shrugged off rising U.S. consumer prices and welcomed signs central banks will stick to loose policy, despite lingering concerns about longer-term inflation. The Euro...
StocksBusiness Insider

DAX Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday as U.S. inflation fears receded and investors bet that any shift in ultra-accommodative policy is unlikely to happen soon. Overnight data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 5 percent in May, the biggest annual since 2008 and more than...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Robinhood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 40%

The popular zero-commission trading app Robinhood has lately been seeing a rise in the trading volumes of clean energy and cryptocurrency stocks. Amid the growing popularity of the trading platform among ESG investors ahead of its targeted IPO, Wall Street expects popular Robinhood stocks NIO (NIO), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to rally by more than 40%. Let’s discuss.Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms in the United States. It is used primarily by millennial and Gen Z traders. The company’s signature “zero commission trading” has made it a big hit, and one of the biggest trading platforms in the country. Robinhood had 13 million registered users in 2020. Furthermore, 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency through Robinhood in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 6x rise sequentially.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street reverses, closing lower ahead of inflation report

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains as institutional investors awaited inflation data for clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy. The retail "meme stock" craze continued unabated. The S&P 500 (.SPX) flirted with a record closing high, and all...
BusinessClickOnDetroit.com

World shares mixed as investors await US price data, G7

BANGKOK – Global markets were mixed on Thursday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and a gathering of the leaders of the Group of Seven major economies. Benchmarks fell in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures were little changed. Trading stayed in a relatively...
Businessmorns.ca

Asian shares climb ahead of U.S. inflation data

“There’s a sense of every man for himself ahead of the U.S. inflation data this evening, a data point that has left markets in limbo and seems to be taking an interminably long time to arrive,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. The Labor Department’s release of the...
StocksZacks.com

ETF Areas in Focus on Wall Street's Inflation Data Jitters

Inflation worries are keeping Wall Street in a tight spot. Notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes were mostly flat on Jun 8. Investors are desperately waiting for the latest reading on inflation levels. It is worth noting here that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May will be announced on Jun 10. According to a CNBC article, the CPI is projected to increase 4.7% year over year, per Dow Jones.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold awaiting inflation data

The markets are waiting for the US data today – which includes Weekly Claims, (the new requests for unemployment benefits, with a previous of 385k and an estimate of 370k), the CPI inflation reading (with a prior of 0.8% per month and an estimate of 0.4%), as well as the more important underlying Core inflation (with a previous 0.9% monthly and 3.0% annually and an estimated 0.4% monthly and 3.4% annually) – in order to gain more clues about when the Federal Reserve will reduce the monetary stimulus. Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as bond yields remained under pressure, with investors on the sidelines ahead of the US data and the policy meeting of the European Central Bank; Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,893.89 an ounce, almost the same as US gold futures at $1,896.60.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street edges higher on tech gains, 'meme' stocks rally

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (June 9): US stock indexes rose slightly in early trade on Wednesday, driven by gains in heavyweight technology stocks, although investors avoided big bets ahead of key inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Buying into so-called "meme stocks" by small-time retail investors continued, with...
Businessgold-eagle.com

Gold price falls on dollar strength, caution ahead of U.S. CPI data

New York (Jun 10) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed while investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.6% lower at $1,877.40 per ounce by 1153 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest level since June 4 at $1,875.89.