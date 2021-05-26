Cancel
Theater & Dance

Connecting to My Iraqi Iranian Jewish Roots Through Dance

By Adriana Phillips
heyalma.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll my life I have been called a Babylonian Jew. I never even thought to question this identity, proudly announcing it to others. I also grew up calling myself an Iraqi Iranian. My grandparents were both born in Iraq and my mother was born in Iran, but I have never been able to visit Iraq or Iran. While I grew up accepting my confusing identity, as I got older I knew I would need to understand what my identity meant for me and for future generations of Jews affected by the diaspora.

