More Explores: Iron DNA Fitness

Fort Myers, FL

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 16 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – More Explores stopped in at Iron DNA Fitness in Fort Myers for some personal training.

In addition to personal training, they offer boot camp workouts and cross fit.

Every day is a new workout challenge, but this Saturday, they’re working out for a special cause.

It’s called the Memorial Hero Challenge! It’s happening at 9 a.m., and it’s open to the public.

The challenge raises money for the Brian Bill Foundation, which supports the Special Operations Forces Community through its Therapeutic Warrior Healing Program.

For more information on how you can get involved on Saturday, click here.

