Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

The Honnold Foundation donates 20-kW solar project to nonprofit rock climbing facility in Memphis

By Kelsey Misbrener
solarpowerworldonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Rox (MR) and One Family Memphis (OFM), a nonprofit climbing facility and community center, the Honnold Foundation (HF), a solar energy access nonprofit founded in 2012 by prominent rock climber, Alex Honnold, and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE), a nonprofit organization promoting clean, equitable energy choices in the Southeast, have partnered to bring solar energy to the heart of Soulsville, South Memphis. Over the coming months, the three nonprofits will join forces to tell the story of energy inequity in Memphis, Tennessee, demonstrate opportunities for Memphians to ease their energy burdens, and advocate for policy reforms to help bring these opportunities to fruition.

www.solarpowerworldonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Business
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Rock Climbing#Nonprofit Organization#First Solar#Nonprofits#Charity#The Honnold Foundation#Hf#Sace#Memphis Rox#Ofm#Community Center#South Memphis#Soulsville#Prominent Rock Climber#Affordable Energy#Installation#Energy Access#Energy Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Society
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Charities
Related
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18. The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas. In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are...
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

A Local’s Guide to Spring & Summer Festivals in Memphis

Festival season is in full swing! From food to fashion and music to mushrooms, there are a number of local gatherings going down—and we want to make sure you know about ’em all. Take a look at all the festivities:. May. Memphis in May International Festival (Kicks off May 12th...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.
Memphis, TNftnnews.com

Memphis Tourism Launches 10-week Outdoor Music Series This Summer

Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, will launch a 10-week outdoor music series “Get Loud!” on Beale Street’s biggest stage in downtown Memphis. The LIVE music series kicks off Saturday, June 5 with GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter PJ Morton at the...
Memphis, TNcitycurrent.news

CodeCrew – Changing the Youth of Memphis Through Practical Hands-On Computer Science

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Meka Egwuekwe, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CodeCrew, who highlights the Memphis, Tennessee-based organization that educates and mentors Black students and professionals, who are underrepresented in tech, to become innovators and leaders through practical hands-on computer science training. During the interview, Meka shares the good news that CodeCrew and the Collective Blueprint, also headquartered in Memphis, are two of nine nonprofits throughout the country that are receiving support from the NBA Foundation, which is awarding more than $3 million in grants overall to create employment opportunities, further career advancement, and drive greater economic empowerment in Black communities. In partnership with the Collective Blueprint and the NBA Foundation, CodeCrew is launching a unique wraparound program designed to provide additional supports to young adults as they train to be entry-level software developers within a comprehensive nine-month course. Students work in a small classroom setting and use real-world technologies to learn the fundamentals of coding and system development, while also participating in specialized training focused on the leadership and the life skills needed for a successful career and job market competitiveness. ​ While in the program, participants will receive training for success, coaching, a stipend ($400/month), and transportation assistance. Placed graduates of CodeCrew Code School have average salaries of more than $51,000 per year. Learn more and apply by visiting www.code-crew.org.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Fake Bluff City Jazz Festival scams hundreds of concert goers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people fell victim to scams. Tickets for a Bluff City Jazz Festival at Levitt Shell was being promoted on a Facebook page in 2020. On April 2020, the Facebook paged announced that the event would be postponed until...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Playback Memphis: Director of Development & Communications

Job Title: Director of Development & Communications. Founded in 2008, Playback Memphis’ mission is to bring stories to life in a safe space to unlock healing, transformation, and joy. Playback Memphis trains and employs professional artists and facilitators to use the unique art form of Playback Theatre to engage diverse groups of people in a variety of settings. Playback Theatre is a healing, restorative practice that emphasizes deep and empathic listening to a community member who shares a personal experience or story. Through improvisational, embodied storytelling, ritual and music, that person’s story is given a voice, their humanity affirmed. Playback staff also employ a variety of mindfulness practices and experiential learning tools to create a process of shared exploration where people and organizations can nurture integrity and cultivate the courage to act on their core values and purpose.