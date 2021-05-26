The Honnold Foundation donates 20-kW solar project to nonprofit rock climbing facility in Memphis
Memphis Rox (MR) and One Family Memphis (OFM), a nonprofit climbing facility and community center, the Honnold Foundation (HF), a solar energy access nonprofit founded in 2012 by prominent rock climber, Alex Honnold, and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE), a nonprofit organization promoting clean, equitable energy choices in the Southeast, have partnered to bring solar energy to the heart of Soulsville, South Memphis. Over the coming months, the three nonprofits will join forces to tell the story of energy inequity in Memphis, Tennessee, demonstrate opportunities for Memphians to ease their energy burdens, and advocate for policy reforms to help bring these opportunities to fruition.www.solarpowerworldonline.com