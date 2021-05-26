Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

NOAA Minnesota Summer Outlook- Hotter Than Normal

By Laura Bradshaw
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time to make plans to head to the lake, a pool, or sprinkler in the back yard. NOAA has predicted that this Summer in Minnesota will be hotter than normal. We keep hearing from the Old Farmer's Almanac. And from this source we have heard predictions anywhere from cold and rainy, to hot and rainy, to hot and dry to anything inbetween. I'm thinking that maybe they don't really know and are covering all of the bases. I mean, one of them has to be right, right? (yes, I said right right).

river967.com
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa#Outlook#Time#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Rain#Fall#Predictions#Lake#Outdoor Events#Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
96.7 The River

Heat Advisory in Effect Until 8 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Central Minnesota in effect through 8:00 pm this evening. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with increased humidity will push the heat index into the low 100s. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

It’s So Hot in Minnesota That the Roads are Buckling

We're having a heatwave, and Mother Nature isn't showing any signs of turning down the temperatures anytime soon. Usually, this type of heat is reserved for the dog days in late July and August. Instead, Minnesota is getting record-setting heat before summer officially starts on June 20th. It is so hot in our state right now, that it is causing roads to buckle.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Metro Cities Remind Residents of Lawn Watering Rules

UNDATED -- This early June heatwave has Sauk Rapids city officials reminding its residents of the lawn watering policy. Use of water from the city water supply for lawn sprinkling or irrigation must be limited to odd-numbered days for property addresses ending with an odd number and even-numbered days for property addresses ending with an even number.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

How Common are 90 Degree Days in St. Cloud?

ST. CLOUD --After an official high of 89 degrees Thursday in St. Cloud we are heading for a stretch of 90-degree days. How common is it for St. Cloud to have heat into the 90s? We average just over 11 days in the 90s each summer. Last year came close with 10 days in the 90s.
EnvironmentPosted by
96.7 The River

Fire Weather Watch Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Friday, with a fire weather watch for portions of western and northwestern Minnesota. Persistent dry conditions throughout northern Minnesota will mix with unseasonably warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds resulting in near-critical fire weather through the weekend. Leanne Langeberg...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Kill You In Minnesota

Ever wonder what animal is most likely to kill a person in Minnesota? Wide Open Country shared that exact information based on data from the CDC. In Minnesota, the top animal-related cause of death was being bitten or struck by larger mammals. When it comes to animal-related deaths in Minnesota,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.